レア！NICO Touches the Walls 旅の軌跡 2007-2012
レア！NICO Touches the Walls 旅の軌跡 2007-2012
#NICOTouchestheWalls#雑誌#MUSICA#インタビュー#インタビュー本#写真集#光村龍哉#古本大介#坂倉心悟#対馬祥太郎ヤケなどはありませんが、写真の通り汚れ、折れがあります。2012年に出版された2007-2012年までのMUSICAでのインタビューをまとめた本です。廃盤になってる本なので貴重かと思います。ファンの方いかがでしょうか？以下商品説NICOがその時々に抱えてきた葛藤や本音、その中で掴み獲っていった確信が生々しく詰まった1冊です。インディーズ時代の2007年、『Eden』リリース時のインタヴューから、2012年の最新アルバム『HUMANIA』まで、過去5年間にわたり音楽雑誌「MUSICA」に掲載されてきたインタヴューを完全収録。さらには、バンドにとってひとつの大きなエポックとなった2012年3月20日幕張メッセ公演のドキュメント、および幕張終了後に取材した4人それぞれの未来を見据える最新ソロインタヴューといったインタヴューブック用の録り下ろし企画も敢行。ロックバンドとしての気骨を鍛え磨きながら、より広いポップのフィールドを見据えて飛躍を果たしていったこの5年間、NICOがその時々に抱えてきた葛藤や本音、その中で掴み獲っていった確信が生々しく詰まった1冊です。他にもNICOTouchestheWallsの商品を出品しています。そちらもご覧下さい。まとめ買いでお安くします。
