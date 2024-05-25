  • こだわり検索
6000年の世界史 Timechart History of the World
6000年の世界史 Timechart History of the World
6000年の世界史タイムチャート表「TheTimechartHistoryoftheWorld:6000YearsofWorldHistoryUnfolded」DavidGibbons著2004年BarnesandNoble◆◆詳細◆◆このタイムチャートは、1890年に出版されたヴィクトリア朝のウォールチャートのオリジナルを基にしています。人類の全歴史をたどり、世界中で同時多発的に起こっていることを、多くの重要な出来事、発見、著名人のイラストで表現しています。ビクトリア朝時代のデザインはそのままに、21世紀、そして現代に至るまで、数千の日付、事実、引用を時系列に並べた6000年の歴史が一目でわかりる内容。地図やチャート、タイムチャートの裏面には、各国の支配者や王朝に関する膨大な情報が掲載されています。◆◆仕様◆◆洋書英語世界史歴史画集作品集児童書大型ハードカバー45x31cm34ページ◆◆状態◆◆表紙に経年による薄スレが少しある程度ページに薄ヤケが少し#本#世界史#ヴィクトリア朝#歴史#児童書
