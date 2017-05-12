  • こだわり検索
【新品未開封】2041 by Lewis Chaplin【希少】
【新品未開封】2041 by Lewis Chaplin【希少】
「2041」と名乗る作者がオンライン上のコミュニティへ次々と投稿していた自作のブルカ（イスラムで女性が着用する衣服）やニカブ（イスラム教徒の女性が着用するベール）を着用し撮られたセルフポートレイトをまとめた作品集。フォトグラファーのLewisChaplin(ルイス・チャップリン)による企画・編集。表紙に差し込まれたカードは差し替え可能となっており、本書内に表紙を含め計3種類のカードが同封。#ARTBOOK#アートブック#PHOTOBOOK#写真集#芸術／一般#希少本#C_BOOKSMarkBorthwickRyanMcginleyTimBarberJuergenTellerWolfgangTillmansStephenGillPeterSutherlandBorisMikhailovLarryClarkRoniHornAlecSothWilliamEgglestonMichaelKennaDianeArbusAnselAdamsRobertAdamsStephenShore荒木経惟森山大道中平卓馬ホンマタカシ横田大輔佐内正史鈴木理策川内倫子志賀理江子深瀬昌久牛腸茂雄尾仲浩二【状態】新品、シュリンク未開封品です。目立った傷や汚れ等はございませんが、一度、人の手に渡った品であることをご理解の上、ご検討ください。完璧を求める方はご購入をご遠慮ください。画像にてご判断ください。
