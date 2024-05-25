- ホーム
ワイドカフスバックテールシャツ cohina
商品詳細
昨年購入し、現在は売り切れとなっているcohinaのバックテールシャツです。サイズはワンサイズ、チャコールのお色です。昨年何度か着用しましたが、今年は着ていないので断捨離のため出品します。数回着用しましたが汚れやほつれは見当たりません。体型カバーできるブラウスです。チャコールなので秋まで長くお召しいただけると思います。袖丈···半袖柄・デザイン···無地季節感···春、夏、秋
