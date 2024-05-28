Glentana スコットランド製　モヘアマフラー

素材···ウール75%モヘア20%ナイロン5%カラー···オレンジ（朱色に近い）柄・デザイン···無地長さ：174センチ（フリンジ込）幅：20センチドライクリーニング済40年前のものです。新宿の伊勢丹で買った記憶があります。ここ30年以上、ずっと使わずに保管してありました。ものがいいので手放せずにおりましたが、ワードローブ整理のため出品します。シミ、色やけ、虫食いなど見当たりません。長期自宅保管、中古品であることをご理解いただけますよう、お願いいたします。#Vintage#70s#Scotland#Scottish#ヴィンテージ #昭和 #レトロ



