This is my cap UGM ver tims ヴェロスピカ
商品番号 E40869032492
商品名

This is my cap UGM ver tims ヴェロスピカ
ブランド名 Eankle
特別価格 税込 2,625 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について


商品詳細

ウルトラギアマーケット＜ヴェロスピカ＞「ThisismycapUGMver.」定価6,600円＊サイズ：フリー＊カラー：イエローオウカー中古品になります。ジュン・オソンさんデザインのUGMロゴが可愛い帽子です。目立つ傷や汚れはないと思いますが、素人検品のためご理解ください。カラー···ベージュカラー···イエロー
This is my cap UGM ver tims ヴェロスピカ

