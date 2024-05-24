- ホーム
- >
- レディース
- >
- トップス
- >
- シャツ/ブラウス(七分/長袖)
- >
- ch39. Theory 長袖シャツ 藤色 サイズ2
商品詳細
セオリーのレディースボタンシャツレディースMサイズですシンプルなシックなデザイン❀袖部分がシワ加工になってます襟の内側が少し色褪せあります（写真7枚目）身幅42cm,着丈58cm,肩幅34cm,袖丈63cmカラー...パープル袖丈...長袖柄・デザイン...無地季節感...春,夏,秋他にも古着やメンズ、レディース、Sサイズ、Mサイズ、Lサイズや秋服、冬服も出品してますので是非ご覧下さい！
