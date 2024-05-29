  • こだわり検索
DIMOO Fox in the Woods アクションフィギュア
POPMARTDIMOOFoxintheWoodsアクションフィギュア原宿の店舗で購入しました。一度スタンドにセットして陽の当たらないコレクション棚に数日飾っていましたが、他のフィギュアとのバランスが合わなかったのでスリーブに戻して暗所で保管していました。ポージング変えて遊んだり外に連れ出す事は行っていません。欠品なし、美品です。扱う時は手指の拭き取り消毒をしています。水濡れ対策をしてダンボール梱包で発送しますが、梱包材は状態の良い物をリサイクル利用することが多いです。素人の保管、発送、海外製品にご理解の上でのご購入をお願い致します。
