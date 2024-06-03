  • こだわり検索
1445.Paul Smith ポールスミス　2つ折財布　サイフ　ウォレット
商品番号 Y28802115742
商品名

1445.Paul Smith ポールスミス　2つ折財布　サイフ　ウォレット
ブランド名 ポールスミス
特別価格 税込 3,150 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について

カラー
数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

☆他サイトと併用している為、ご購入前に必ずコメントで在庫確認をお願いします☆●中古品●箱付き●サイズ:縦:9cm横:12cm幅:2.5cm●購入先:オンラインで購入☆特記事項☆少し汚れあり☆自宅保管の為、ご了承の上検討お願い致します☆
