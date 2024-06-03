  • こだわり検索
Seed Derashi Custom エレキベース
Seed Derashi Custom エレキベース
SeedDerashiCustomファンドフレット仕様にカスタム中古商品としては比較的きれいな状態です。トラスロッド：締め方向余裕あり/緩め方向余裕ありネックコンディション：問題なしフレット：9割残り重量：3.90kgケース：ソフトケース送料込の為値引きは致しませんのでご了承下さい。手数料の関係で値段が違う場合がございます。発送送料無料ダンボールで梱包して発送いたします。別サイトでも出品している為、購入が被ってしまった場合は早く購入いただいた方を優先させて頂きます。評価までスムーズに行える方にご購入希望です。中古品のため返品等は受け付けませんのでご理解頂ける方のみでお願いします。よろしくお願い致します。
Seed Derashi Custom エレキベース
Seed Derashi Custom エレキベース
