paiste signature power crash 18加工済み()
paiste signature power crash 18加工済み()
paistepowercrash18の出品です。見ての通り加工品になります。加工を施したものになります。多少の傷や指紋はありますが、割れや歪みはありません。一度音を出したのですが、変化は殆ど感じられなくピッチが僅かに高くなった印象です。加工後に一度叩いてから使ってなかったのでどなたか必要な方に渡ると嬉しいです。見た目を気にしなければ音もとても良く大変お買い得なクラッシュだと思います。3N守れる方はよろしくお願いします。#paiste#zildjian#sabian#小出#ludwig#sonor#tama#pearl
