ヴィンテージリバイバルプロダクジョンズ　roundzip more sli

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
返品・交換について
お気に入りに追加
お気に入り追加済
商品詳細
◆使用済み中古の為値下げ致しました。VintageRevivalProductions(ヴィンテージリバイバルプロダクションズ)4562277715095roundzipmoresli左利き用長財布です。定価24200円の商品です。●小銭・カード・紙幣が取り出しやすく、ヒップポケットに入れてかさばらない極薄のラウンドジップウォレット。●左右非対称のデザインの為、右利きの方・左利きの方向けの2タイプからお選びください。●＊L（左利き）の仕様につきまして：L（左利き）は、奥から手前へファスナーを引いて開けることを前提として設定しています。●手前から奥に引き手を押して開く場合は、表記の逆となります。予めご理解頂いた上で、ご購入をお願いいたし商品仕様(4562277715095)◆spec:小銭入れx1、カードポケットx6、札入れ(中央収納部)x1、カード又はレシート入れx2、丸カンx1◆material:outside-イタリアンレザー2(牛革)、inside-ゴート(山羊革)◆size:H187xW87xD18mm#財布 #長財布 #メンズ #左利きカラー···ブラック財布形···長財布素材···本革
http://narcologia.ru/goods/moped851168.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/tenet312563.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/Addict433618.html
roundzip more slim L & R｜Vintage Revival Productions ...
【Vintage Revival Productions】round zip more slim
【Vintage Revival Productions】round zip more slim
roundzip more slim L & R｜Vintage Revival Productions ...
roundzip slim wallet｜Vintage Revival Productions（ヴィンテージ ...
Vintage Revival Productions】round zip more slim | 藤巻百貨店
roundzip more slim ＜soft-lamb＞｜Vintage Revival Productions ...
roundzip slim wallet｜Vintage Revival Productions（ヴィンテージ ...
【Vintage Revival Productions】round zip more slim
roundzip more slim L & R｜Vintage Revival Productions ...
【Vintage Revival Productions】round zip more slim
roundzip more slim ＜soft-lamb＞｜Vintage Revival Productions ...
roundzip more slim ＜soft-lamb＞｜Vintage Revival Productions ...
http://narcologia.ru/goods/moped851168.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/tenet312563.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/Addict433618.html
roundzip more slim L & R｜Vintage Revival Productions ...
【Vintage Revival Productions】round zip more slim
【Vintage Revival Productions】round zip more slim
roundzip more slim L & R｜Vintage Revival Productions ...
roundzip slim wallet｜Vintage Revival Productions（ヴィンテージ ...
Vintage Revival Productions】round zip more slim | 藤巻百貨店
roundzip more slim ＜soft-lamb＞｜Vintage Revival Productions ...
roundzip slim wallet｜Vintage Revival Productions（ヴィンテージ ...
【Vintage Revival Productions】round zip more slim
roundzip more slim L & R｜Vintage Revival Productions ...
【Vintage Revival Productions】round zip more slim
roundzip more slim ＜soft-lamb＞｜Vintage Revival Productions ...
roundzip more slim ＜soft-lamb＞｜Vintage Revival Productions ...