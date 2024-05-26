Roland DJ2000

- ホーム
種類···DJミキサー実家から出てきた古いミキサーです。通電と音出しは確認できましたが、それ以外はわからないのでジャンク扱いでお願いします。ダンボールでコンパクトに梱包し発送します。
