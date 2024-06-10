Flowers of the world 洋書

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
Flowersoftheworld洋書の花のイラスト図鑑です。AからZまで、花のイラストとともに解説が英語で書かれています。ほぼB4サイズの縦34×横26cmという大判で、厚さも3cmあります。1972年の本ですので表紙カバーは経年劣化によるキズ、ヨレ、スレがみられますが、本体のほうは特に目立った汚れや書き込みはありません。
