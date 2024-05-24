Freedom Custom Guitar ST Vintage \u0026 FAT

- ホーム
ご覧頂きまして誠にありがとうございますFreedomCustomGuitarResearchFCGRSTVintage\u0026VintageFATセットを出品致します。FreedomCustomGuitarResearchR.S.STから取り外したものになります。構成はフロントとセンターがSTVintage、リアがSTVintageFATの構成です。出品にあたりまして、出音と抵抗値に問題がないことを確認済みとなります。クロスワイヤーもカットせず半田を手早く外しただけですのでそのままお使い頂けます。新品で購入すると、一つ18000円前後で販売しているようです。以下の動画のギターが同じ構成のようですので、出音の参考にされてみてください。https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=7rcfa83vGfIぜひ、ご検討の程よろしくお願い致します。#FCGR#フリーダム#freedom#FreedomCustomGuitarResearch#Fender#stratocaster#ストラト#ストラトキャスター#ピックアップ#pickup
