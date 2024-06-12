  • こだわり検索
hagumu フレンチスリーブワンピース
hagumu フレンチスリーブワンピース
ブランド名 ハグム
特別価格 税込 1,911 円
商品をご覧いただきありがとうございます(^^)薄手で軽やかな素材感で、スッキリ見えが叶うスリーブワンピースですが、羽織りとしても活用できますよ。◇素材綿100％◇カラーブラウン◇サイズ着丈：107身幅：76ゆき丈：25□hughugにて購入□ブランド：hagumu□中古品：2〜3回着用しました□お値下げ不可　☆*:.。..。.:*☆☆*:.。..。.:*☆☆*:.。..。.:*☆素人検品ですので見落とし等があるかと思います目立ったダメージは見当たりませんが、中古品としてご理解いただける方におすすめします発送の際はコンパクトに畳んで梱包させていただきますので、ご了承ください発送後のキャンセルは、対応いたしません
