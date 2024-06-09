  • こだわり検索
☆レア☆ BALLISTIK BOYZ NEW ERA 59FIFTY
☆レア☆ BALLISTIK BOYZ NEW ERA 59FIFTY
ブランド名 ニューエラ
特別価格 税込 5,376 円
コレクション整理の為出品致します。●商品詳細●BALLISTIKBOYZfromEXILETRIBEマルチロゴNEWERA59FIFTYレッドニューエラキャップ帽子サイズ：73/8カラー：RED/レッド/赤状態：新品未使用タグ付き型崩れしないように箱に入れて発送させて頂きますのでご安心下さい。素人による検品、保管となりますので細かな見落としなどあるかもしれません。御購入されてからのキャンセル、クレーム返金返品は対応致しかねます。ニューエラバリスティックボーイズEXILE三代目JSoulBrothersLDH
