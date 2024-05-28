Barns Leather belt バーンズ レザー ベルト こげ茶

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
ご覧いただきありがとうございます♪BarnsLeatherbeltBrownバーンズレザーベルトこげ茶●サイズ：3長さ:109cm幅:3.7cm金具除く●素材：日本製●状態：店頭での試着程度です。金具の雰囲気はテイストご理解の上購入をお願いします。●その他、注意事項：気になる箇所は事前にご質問下さい。※NR.NCでお願いします。※着画はご遠慮ください。カラー...ブラウン素材...本革
