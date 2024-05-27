sc-2798) COOTIE × Antidote Buyers Club

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
ーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーご質問はプロフィール必読の上お願いいたします。他サイトと併売している為ご購入前に必ずコメントで在庫確認をお願いいたします。ーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーー(sc-2798)■COOTIE×AntidoteBuyersClub クーティ×アンチドートバイヤーズクラブ EngravedJesusRing 【状態】■新古品【カラー】SV【品番】RX-715【付属品】タグ、巾着ーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーー【表記サイズ】11【実寸サイズ】直径：約1.3cmーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーー内容、付属品につきましては、画像に写っている物のみとなります。自宅保管の為、ご理解の上検討お願いいたします。
