2_wEi 1st Live Blu-ray+DVD初回限定版

商品詳細
8beatStory♪発の二人組ユニット「2_wEi（ツヴァイ）」2019年3月10日に開催された初の単独ライブ「8beatStory♪2_wEi1stLIVEDriventoDespairinTOKYOFinal」を収録したBlu-ray。【初回限定盤B】です。[セット内容]・本編Blu-ray・特典メイキングDVD（TOKYOFinalver.）・フォトブック（TOKYOFinalver.) ※1枚目写真の左側です※初回版限定パッケージです[収録内容]■本編Blu-ray01.Prologue-F**KYOUALL-02.Heroic03.Lostindata04.SMC05.basement06.GreenCat.07.MC08.Homeache09.Instrumental10.LOVEHATE11.MMIX12.SMC13.UNPLUG14.Numb15.Pain-painEnc01.SMCEnc02.BealiveEnc03.SMCEnc04.Despair■特典DVDTheMakingofTOKYOFinal [出演]野村麻衣子（虎牙アルミ役）森下来奈（虎牙ミント役）
