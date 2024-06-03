Fender American Deluxe Stratocaster

- ホーム
商品詳細
※だんご様専用ページです。他の方は、恐れ入りますが、ご購入なさらないよう、よろしくお願いいたします。フェンダーストラト アメリカンデラックスに￼なります。2002年製￼だと思います。新品で購入しましたが、最近は弾かないため出品します。室内のみの使用なので目立つキズはなく状態も良いと思いますが、写真で状態をご確認のうえご購入検討ください。ハードケースに入れて発送します。
