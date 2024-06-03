  • こだわり検索
Fender American Deluxe Stratocaster
商品番号 V37793989753
商品名

Fender American Deluxe Stratocaster
ブランド名 フェンダー
特別価格 税込 34,500 円
在庫状況 あり

商品詳細

※だんご様専用ページです。他の方は、恐れ入りますが、ご購入なさらないよう、よろしくお願いいたします。フェンダーストラト　アメリカンデラックスに￼なります。2002年製￼だと思います。新品で購入しましたが、最近は弾かないため出品します。室内のみの使用なので目立つキズはなく状態も良いと思いますが、写真で状態をご確認のうえご購入検討ください。ハードケースに入れて発送します。
