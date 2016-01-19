Pearl P-932l Powershifter Demon Style

- ホーム
商品詳細
PearlP-932lPowershifterDemonStyle左利き用ツインペダルこちらの商品は中古品となります。動作確認済み。使用に伴う傷や汚れ等はございますが、目立つような劣化やサビ等はなく比較的綺麗な商品となっております。付属品は写真のものが全てとなります。その他質問等はコメントにて対応致します。
