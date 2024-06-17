  • こだわり検索
Innocent World ジャンパースカート ワルツ レース
Innocent World ジャンパースカート ワルツ レース
ブランド名 イノセントワールド
特別価格 税込 2,721 円
InnocentWorld　イノセントワールドジャンパースカート　ホルターネック　ワルツベージュ　うさぎ　JSK　レースアップ　リボンフリル　レース　ロリータ　甘ロリ　アンティーク調　ゴシック　ジャンスカイノワのジャンスカですホルターネックのデザインで、お好きな長さで結んでいただけます胸の下にリボンがあり、後ろもレースアップになっています。こちらでウエスト付近が絞れます裾のレースもベージュのお色です着用回数一回のみクリーニング後自宅保管USED品にご理解頂いた上でご検討ください細微まで気にされる方はご遠慮くださいプロフご一読ください袖丈...袖なしカラー...ベージュ柄・デザイン...ストライプ、花柄、動物柄、リボン、レース
