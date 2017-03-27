- ホーム
- >
- インテリア・住まい・小物
- >
- 椅子/チェア
- >
- スツール
- >
- 【新品】Zanotta ウルムスツール Max Bill Sgabillo
ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
返品・交換について
お気に入りに追加
お気に入り追加済
商品詳細
ZanottaのSgabilloウルムスツールです。現在、ウルムスツールはスイスのWohnbedarf社から販売されていますが、実はイタリアのZanotta社からも販売されています。Wohnbedarf社は素材にスプルース材、仕上げは無塗装であるのに対し、Zanotta社はビーチ材プライウッド、ウレタン塗装で仕上げられています。1950年にZanottaのためにマックス・ビルがデザインした、ウルムスツールの原型になったものです。日本ではどこも取り扱っていない、とても稀少な商品です。サイズ：W400×D275×H450状態：新品未使用品素材：ビーチ材プライウッド
http://narcologia.ru/goods/recuperation495821.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/smear483104.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/tenet293663.html
306_stool | vintage & used | BUILDING fundamental furniture
デザイナーズ家具・ブランド家具買取「Zanotta(ザノッタ）Sgabillo ...
Ulm Stool
デザイナーズ家具・ブランド家具買取「Zanotta(ザノッタ）Sgabillo ...
306_stool | vintage & used | BUILDING fundamental furniture
ウルムスツールの話 2017/3/27|case study shop nagoya Blog
ザノッタ社のSgabilloが入荷しました。 | VISION 190
306_stool | vintage & used | BUILDING fundamental furniture
ザノッタ社のSgabilloが入荷しました。 | VISION 190
306_stool | vintage & used | BUILDING fundamental furniture
Sgabillo – デザイナーズ家具買取専門店のFurnix
Ulm Stool by Max Bill ウルムスツール マックス・ビル バウハウス ...
ウルム スツール(スツール)：ホーム
http://narcologia.ru/goods/recuperation495821.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/smear483104.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/tenet293663.html
306_stool | vintage & used | BUILDING fundamental furniture
デザイナーズ家具・ブランド家具買取「Zanotta(ザノッタ）Sgabillo ...
Ulm Stool
デザイナーズ家具・ブランド家具買取「Zanotta(ザノッタ）Sgabillo ...
306_stool | vintage & used | BUILDING fundamental furniture
ウルムスツールの話 2017/3/27|case study shop nagoya Blog
ザノッタ社のSgabilloが入荷しました。 | VISION 190
306_stool | vintage & used | BUILDING fundamental furniture
ザノッタ社のSgabilloが入荷しました。 | VISION 190
306_stool | vintage & used | BUILDING fundamental furniture
Sgabillo – デザイナーズ家具買取専門店のFurnix
Ulm Stool by Max Bill ウルムスツール マックス・ビル バウハウス ...
ウルム スツール(スツール)：ホーム