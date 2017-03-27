  • こだわり検索
ショッピングガイド
はじめてのお客様へ
ご利用ガイド
品質とサービス
コンシェルジュに相談
FAXでのご注文
【新品】Zanotta ウルムスツール Max Bill Sgabillo
商品番号 A33791287247
商品名

【新品】Zanotta ウルムスツール Max Bill Sgabillo
ブランド名 Aankle
特別価格 税込 37,120 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について


数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

ZanottaのSgabilloウルムスツールです。現在、ウルムスツールはスイスのWohnbedarf社から販売されていますが、実はイタリアのZanotta社からも販売されています。Wohnbedarf社は素材にスプルース材、仕上げは無塗装であるのに対し、Zanotta社はビーチ材プライウッド、ウレタン塗装で仕上げられています。1950年にZanottaのためにマックス・ビルがデザインした、ウルムスツールの原型になったものです。日本ではどこも取り扱っていない、とても稀少な商品です。サイズ：W400×D275×H450状態：新品未使用品素材：ビーチ材プライウッド
http://narcologia.ru/goods/recuperation495821.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/smear483104.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/tenet293663.html
【新品】Zanotta ウルムスツール Max Bill Sgabillo
306_stool | vintage & used | BUILDING fundamental furniture
【新品】Zanotta ウルムスツール Max Bill Sgabillo
デザイナーズ家具・ブランド家具買取「Zanotta(ザノッタ）Sgabillo ...
【新品】Zanotta ウルムスツール Max Bill Sgabillo
Ulm Stool
【新品】Zanotta ウルムスツール Max Bill Sgabillo
デザイナーズ家具・ブランド家具買取「Zanotta(ザノッタ）Sgabillo ...
【新品】Zanotta ウルムスツール Max Bill Sgabillo
306_stool | vintage & used | BUILDING fundamental furniture
【新品】Zanotta ウルムスツール Max Bill Sgabillo
ウルムスツールの話 2017/3/27|case study shop nagoya Blog
【新品】Zanotta ウルムスツール Max Bill Sgabillo
ザノッタ社のSgabilloが入荷しました。 | VISION 190
【新品】Zanotta ウルムスツール Max Bill Sgabillo
306_stool | vintage & used | BUILDING fundamental furniture
【新品】Zanotta ウルムスツール Max Bill Sgabillo
Sgabillo – デザイナーズ家具買取専門店のFurnix
【新品】Zanotta ウルムスツール Max Bill Sgabillo
ウルムスツール Ulmstool ブラック｜正規品
【新品】Zanotta ウルムスツール Max Bill Sgabillo
ザノッタ社のSgabilloが入荷しました。 | VISION 190
【新品】Zanotta ウルムスツール Max Bill Sgabillo
306_stool | vintage & used | BUILDING fundamental furniture
【新品】Zanotta ウルムスツール Max Bill Sgabillo
Sgabillo – デザイナーズ家具買取専門店のFurnix
【新品】Zanotta ウルムスツール Max Bill Sgabillo
Ulm Stool by Max Bill ウルムスツール マックス・ビル バウハウス ...
【新品】Zanotta ウルムスツール Max Bill Sgabillo
ウルム スツール(スツール)：ホーム

この商品をチェックした人は、こんな商品もチェックしています

ワイルドストロベリー にはこのような商品もございます

narcologia.ru