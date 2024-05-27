Gibson LesPaul Standerd '50s P90 GoldTop

【9/12価格下げました】GibsonLesPaulStanderd'50sP90GoldTopギブソンレスポールスタンダードゴールドトップタイプ···レスポールタイプシリーズ···Gibsonボディタイプ···ソリッドシリアルは206920028アメリカナッシュビル工場の2020年製です購入してから2度演奏で使用しました。目立ったキズ等はありません（主観ですが）新品同様かと思います^-^購入時のギブソンのハードケース付きです。大切に使っていただける方よろしくお願いします。モノは良い（当たり前ですが）ので返品には応じられませんのでよろしくお願いします。



