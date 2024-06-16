  • こだわり検索
SONY PlayStationPortable PSP キングダムハーツモデル
SONY PlayStationPortable PSP キングダムハーツモデル
SONYPlayStationPortablePSP-3000本体キングダムハーツモデル新品未使用、起動確認だけしたまま暗所にて保存していましたバッテリーだけ経年劣化の膨張をしていたため捨てました未使用品のため別売りのメモリースティックは入っていません、別途ご用意くださいその他付属品全て入っていますcolor:SILVERゲーム機本体種類:PlayStationPortableポータブル・据置タイプ:ポータブルタイプ#ソニー#SONY
SONY PlayStationPortable PSP キングダムハーツモデル

