写真集 Bathrooms: Good Ideas

バスルームと洗面所、ベッドルームの写真と、その間取りで構成される写真集です。創造力を掻き立てられ、住宅設計のヒントになります。また、想像力を掻き立てられ、現実から夢の世界へと誘ってくれる1冊です。表紙(プラスチック製)と本体背部分のノリがはがれている(写真9枚目)、表紙の一部にややキズがある(写真10枚目)といった経年劣化が見られますが、本書内の写真はかなりきれいです。ASIN‎0060589221出版社‎HarperDesign発売日‎2004/7/6ページ数330ページ大きさ19.69×2.54×24.13cm購入場所PARCO内の書店《商品説明》バスルームデザインの最新イノベーションを図解で紹介。滝のように流れ落ちる水栓を備えた特大の石造りバスタブから、「スマート・トイレ」を備えたスチームルームやサウナまで、『ラグジュアリー・バスルーム』は最新のバスルームデザインを紹介する。分かりやすい間取り図や、使用されている素材やブランド名など、各デザインの詳細な情報が掲載されている本書は、夢のバスルームを作るために必要なあらゆる情報を提供する、住宅所有者にとっても建築家にとっても必携の一冊です。著者AnaG.Cañizaresインテリアデザインと建築を専門とするライター。既刊に『WaterfrontRetreats』『GreatNewBuildings』『LoftsDesignSource』など。インテリアデザイン内装風呂パウダールームトイレ寝室建築デザイン