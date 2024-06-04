  • こだわり検索
★★Custom HardRelic Black Stratocaster★★
VintagecustomizedRelicStratocasterWithOldWierandOldCapacitorご覧頂き有難う御座います。60年代の、長年使いこまれたオールドのStratocasterを再現したRelicと厳選したビンテージパーツ、またピックアップには、タイトでレスポンスの良いフェライトマグネットのシングルピッアプを搭載し、張りのあるローエンドから明るく明瞭なハイエンドをもつ、サウンドのStratocasterにしあげました。カラーはオールド感のあるBlackFinishです。工房内にstockしてありました、ビンテージストラト同様アルダーボディー、メイプルオンローズネック、パーツ類で組み上げたオリジナルのRelicStratocasterになります。ボディー、ネック以外のパーツ類にも,Relic,Agedを施してあります.厳選したビンテージの60年代キャパシター、７０年代のビンテージのワイヤーで組み上げてあります、ビンテージならではの、解像度とウォーミーで耳障りでないサウンドが得られます。サウンドを左右するピックアップの高さも、フロント、センター、リアそれぞれ調整済みです。セットアップはダダリオの010-046で１弦１２フレットで１.6ミリ、６弦１２フレットで2.0ミリで調整してあります。ハードケースは撮影用になります。宜しくお願い致します。
