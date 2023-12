Alvar Aalto Stool 60 Made In Sweden

Stool 60 by Alvar Aalto for Artek / Pascoe, Sweden/USA 1940s | #188111

Stool 60 by Alvar Aalto for Artek turns 90 - Mohd

STOOL | SNORK MODERN AND CONTEMPORARY

Alvar Aalto's iconic Stool 60, from Artek 1950s For Sale at 1stDibs