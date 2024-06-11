  • こだわり検索
【90's】SANDMAN MYSTERY THEATRE Tシャツ XL
【90's】SANDMAN MYSTERY THEATRE Tシャツ XL
90年代に連載されたアメコミ\"サンドマンミステリーシアター\"のTシャツです。ブラックボディーにポップな配色とプリントが印象的。＊USA製Hanesのブラックボディー＊しっかりとした質感のコットン100%＊XLサイズ＊1994のコピーライト入り＊袖、裾シングルステッチピンホールありますがそれ以外は状態良好です。お好きな方はぜひこの機会にご検討いかがでしょうか。【カラー】ブラック【サイズ表記】XL【サイズ実寸】肩幅　56cm身幅　57cm着丈　72cm袖丈　21cm【素材】100%Cotton【生産国】USA【状態】使用感あり右胸付近にピンホールありその他目立つようなダメージ、汚れ等なし※ヴィンテージ古着にご理解のある方のみご購入お願いします。柄・デザイン···プリント（ロゴなど）カラー···ブラック袖丈···半袖ネック···クルーネック季節感···春、夏、秋#DCコミック#DCcomic
