2ストロークマガジン Two-Stroke Magazine vol.8
2ストロークマガジン Two-Stroke Magazine vol.8
「2ストロークマガジン=Two-StrokeMagazineVolume.8(誰も教えてくれなかった2ストチューニング)」★DVD付属してます。目立った汚れはございませんが軽微なヤケがありますのでやや傷や汚れありの評価にしております。DVDディスク裏にはキズありません。あくまで中古品にはなりますのでご理解ある方のみ購入をお願いします。★送料込みの価格になります。★コメント無しの即購入ＯＫです。★気になる点ありましたらお気軽にコメント下さい。---------------------------------------------誰も教えてくれなかった2ストチューニング2ストロークエンジンはチューニングする時でも単に部品を交換するだけではすまない。ゆえにチューナーの考えが深く反映される。ここではレースからストリートまで最新のチューニング理論とその結果出来上がったマシンを紹介。そのディープな世界をじっくりとご覧いただくことにしよう。パフォーマンスチューニングのすすめ:RZ250,TZR250SP2サイクル250ccレール用エンジンの作り方と考え方なぜ今、オリジナルフレームなのか?遂に上陸したハイパワーボルトオンキットその他のコンテンツ・ドリームバイクの饗宴:TZR500R,RG500ΓとNC431V・ミニトレの楽園沖縄のGT50/80事情【特別付録DVD】2ストロークチューニング、その理論と実践ビック2ストロークの魅力ワークスを打ち破った2ストレーサー塩森俊修選手ノザワホンダのNSR250Rのメンテナンス:ミッションのファインチューン#本#電気・機械／機械#バイク#ホンダ#オートバイ#2ストローク
