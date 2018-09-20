【希少本・新装改訂版】Room 606 アルネ・ヤコブセン



絶版希少本になっている、アルネ・ヤコブセンの代表作SASハウスRoom606を中心とした一冊の、新装改訂版になります。図版も豊富で、ヤコブセンの資料として、しっかりまとめられた一冊です。ビニールに包まれたままの新品未使用の状態です。注文の不手際で届いたもので、すでに一冊持っているため出品しました。MichaelSheridan/Room606:TheSASHouseandtheWorkofArneJacobsenRoom606はアルネ・ヤコブセンの代表作であり、建築・デザイン史における重要な参考資料である1960年のSASロイヤルホテルの、唯一現存する内装である。2023年1月に出版されるマイケル・シェリダンの新刊のタイトルでもあり、SASハウスを記録し、アルネ・ヤコブセンの他の作品や建築全般に対する彼の貢献を考察している。本書は、2003年に出版されたものの新装改訂版であり、約500点の写真や図面を豊富に使用している。1960年当時のSASロイヤルホテルとエアターミナルをバーチャルツアーで案内し、SASハウスの起源をそれ以前の一連の建物やオブジェに辿っていく。その結果、Room606から始まるヤコブセンの研究は、最終的に彼の全キャリアを紹介することになる。長年デンマークとスカンジナビア建築の研究を続けている建築家マイケル・シェリダンは、ニューヨークを拠点としており、この分野の研究者として国際的に知られている。StrandbergPublishing/336ページ/ハードカバー/310x210mm/9788794102551/2023年