1982:TheInsideStoryoftheSensationalGrandPrixSeason英語Theextraordinaryeventsofthe1982FormulaOneseasonarestillhardtobelieve25yearson.Mostmemorableofallwasthethrillingfightforthetitle--the16raceswerewonby11differentdrivers--andthecontroversysurroundingthedeathsofthreemen,twoofthemGrandPrixicons.Therewerealsoominoussubcurrents,notleasttheFOCA-FISAwar,thestrugglebetweentheturboandnormallyaspiratedteams,andthedriverrebellionoversuperlicenses.Packedwithfreshinsightfrominterviewsandnewresearch,thissuperblyillustratedall-colorbookcapturesallthedramaofaremarkableyear.



Amazon | 1982: The Inside Story of the Sensational Grand Prix ...



1982: The InsideStory of the Sensational - 趣味/スポーツ/実用



1982: The InsideStory of the Sensational - 趣味/スポーツ/実用



1982: THE INSIDE STORY OF THE SENSATIONAL GRAND PRIX SEASON ...



1982: The InsideStory of the Sensational - 趣味/スポーツ/実用



1982: The InsideStory of the Sensational - 趣味/スポーツ/実用



1982: The Inside Story of the Sensational Grand Prix Season



1982: The InsideStory of the Sensational - 趣味/スポーツ/実用



Stella & Rose's Books : 1982: THE INSIDE STORY OF THE SENSATIONAL ...



1982: The InsideStory of the Sensational - 趣味/スポーツ/実用



1982: The InsideStory of the Sensational - 趣味/スポーツ/実用



1982: The InsideStory of the Sensational - 趣味/スポーツ/実用



1982: The InsideStory of the Sensational - 趣味/スポーツ/実用



Book Review: 1982 by Christopher Hilton | F1-nut.com



1982: The InsideStory of the Sensational - 趣味/スポーツ/実用