NINTENDO SWITCH 有機EL モデル

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
返品・交換について
お気に入りに追加
お気に入り追加済
商品詳細
去年の年末に購入しましたが、使用頻度が低いので出品致します。安達祐実さんのjoy-conの色が可愛いと思い、ネオンパープルとネオンイエローになっております。付属品は全て揃っています。本体画面には保護シールが貼ってあります。・動作確認済・初期化済#ニンテンドースイッチ#nintendoswitch#安達祐実
http://narcologia.ru/goods/cotton135861.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/freshman688256.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/insignificant478782.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/cotton135861.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/freshman688256.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/insignificant478782.html