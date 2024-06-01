カンディダ・へーファー写真集　Candida Hofer: Dusseldorf

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
アンドレアス・グルスキー、トーマス・ルフらとともにベッヒャー派の写真家として知られるドイツの現代写真家カンディダ・へーファーの作品集です。2013年にドイツのデュッセルドルフで開催された彼女の回顧展と同時に刊行されたものです。(英語版）サイズ：29.7x23cm187ページ未使用ですが、海外から送られてきたため、背表紙下方に軽い凹みがあります。
