- ホーム
- >
- おもちゃ・ホビー・グッズ
- >
- フィギュア
- >
- アメコミ
- >
- ゴーストバスターズ PATTY TOLAN フィギュア
商品詳細
新品未開封品でございます。お値下げ不可フィギュア自体に傷はございません。ですが、箱が非常に傷んでおります。ご了承くださいませ。ゴーストバスターズGhostBusterspattytolanフィギュアアメコミ
10s パティ・トラン アクションフィギュア / Ghostbusters action figure Patricia “Patty” Tolan | THE PUPPEZ☆e-shop / ザ パペッツ松本-WEBショップ powered by BASE
