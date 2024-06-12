  • こだわり検索
粉引　平水指　小川哲男　氏作　共箱入
粉引　平水指　小川哲男　氏作　共箱入
ご覧頂きありがとうございます。未使用、経年保管品です。気になる箇所に○印付けました。サイズ口径28.5㎝　高さ10㎝購入価格当時　250,000円すり替え・トラブル防止等のため、返品にはご対応できませんのでご理解をお願い致します。画像にて御判断下さい。茶道具
