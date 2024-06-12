- ホーム
- 粉引 平水指 小川哲男 氏作 共箱入
商品詳細
ご覧頂きありがとうございます。未使用、経年保管品です。気になる箇所に○印付けました。サイズ口径28.5㎝ 高さ10㎝購入価格当時 250,000円すり替え・トラブル防止等のため、返品にはご対応できませんのでご理解をお願い致します。画像にて御判断下さい。茶道具
