商品詳細
レイアウトコンテストの上位作品のような明るく奥行き感のある水景を演出したい方にお勧めです。薄型で狭いスペースにも設置できます。水槽の裏に引っ掛けるだけです。【寸法】W900×H450×D10(mm)水槽（ガラス厚～10mm)対応日本語対応のAndroid、app対応スマホのアプリで簡単に調光やタイマー設定可能なバックライトスクリーンです。スマホの音楽とも同期してリズムに合わせて光らせる事も可能です。20色の組み合わせで非常に幻想的になります。色、サイズ等個別に作成致しますのでお問い合わせ下さい！！
水槽 カラー バックライトスクリーン 90cm×45cm アクアリウム LED
水槽 カラー バックライトスクリーン 90cm×45cm アクアリウム LED
