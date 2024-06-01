❤️ご専用❤️Phytosunaroms ユーカリグロブルス BIO 10本❤️

- ホーム
❤️ご専用です❤️この度もありがとうございます。PhytosunaromsユーカリグロブルスBIO10本セット1,590×10本=15,900円→リピート割引きを含めまして14,000円お手すきの時にご確認をなさって下さいませ。発送は、きちんとお包みし、ネコポスを予定しております。どうぞ宜しくお願いいたします。～～～～～～～～～～～～～～～～～～～～～～～♦️押して開ける安全なチャイルドロック式の蓋になっております。♦️フィトサンアロームは、フランスの大手製薬会社オメガファルマ社が製造し、高い信頼を得ているメディカルアロマのトップブランドです。♦️とても厳しい品質基準であるエコサート認証を受け、高品質なオーガニック精油です。また、改変処理、高温高圧処理、溶媒抽出がなされていない天然100%の精油なので、とても安全かつ芳香もとても豊かで癒されます♪【ユーカリグローブルスブルーガムBIO10ml】❇️別名：ユーカリグロブルス❇️BIO=オーガニック(有機)【状態】新品未使用未開封【公式サイト価格】2,530円【学名】Eucalyptusglobulus❇️精油(エッセンシャルオイル)100%【科名】フトモモ科【使用期限】2026年11月❇️冷暗所に保管しております。【香り】スッーと鼻を通る爽やかな香りで、清々しい気持ちになります。香りも濃く、数回嗅いだだけで頭もスッキリします。❇️人工香料・人工着色料・防腐剤・保存料・その他有害な化学物質などは一切使用しておりません。～～～～～～～～～～～～～～～～～～～～～～～NATURESUNAROMSPRANAROMプラナロムフィトサンアロームPuressentielピュアエッセンシャルladromeラドロームLecomptoiraromaルコントワールアロマDOCTEURVALNETドクターヴァルネFLORIHANAフロリハナPRIMAVERAプリマヴェーラニールズヤードレメディーズdoTERRAドテラGAIANPガイア生活の木無印良品花粉症フランスベルギー♦️#Arcencielshopどうぞ宜しくお願いいたします。
