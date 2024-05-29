- ホーム
- >
- インテリア・住まい・小物
- >
- インテリア小物
- >
- 置物
- >
- 革製 ラクダ像 オブジェ 人形 動物 3体セット
ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
返品・交換について
お気に入りに追加
お気に入り追加済
商品詳細
ラクダの置物、3体セットです。一体だけ、足の高さが上手く合わず、何かを敷かないと上手く立てない子がいます。知人からの譲りものです。大きさの割に軽く、木彫りではなく革を張り合わせたような造形です。色合いといい、レトロ感満載です。【サイズ】高さ31cm全長35cm体の幅11cm素人採寸です。若干の個体差があります。#camel#ベージュ#茶色#brown#彫刻#オブジェクト#皮革製品#ヒトコブラクダ#leather#雑貨#工芸品#珍品#フィギュア#ドール
http://narcologia.ru/goods/ambassador748106.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/enquire651289.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/Stanford466473.html
革製 ラクダ像 オブジェ 人形 動物 3体セット-eastgate.mk
革製 ラクダ像 オブジェ 人形 動物 3体セット-eastgate.mk
革製 ラクダ像 オブジェ 人形 動物 3体セット-eastgate.mk
革製 ラクダ像 オブジェ 人形 動物 3体セット-eastgate.mk
革製 ラクダ像 オブジェ 人形 動物 3体セット-eastgate.mk
革製 ラクダ像 オブジェ 人形 動物 3体セット-eastgate.mk
革製 ラクダ像 オブジェ 人形 動物 3体セット-eastgate.mk
革製ラクダの置物 Leather camel figurine(made in Japan) | 春夏秋冬（しき）アンティークス powered by BASE
動物フィギュア 1/220 ラクダ 3頭 テラリウムなどに最適 樹脂・レジン ...
動物フィギュア 1/220 ラクダ 3頭 テラリウムなどに最適 樹脂・レジン ...
TB526革張り ラクダの置物 14*19.7*5.6cm◇人形/オブジェ/インテリア ...
革製ラクダの置物 Leather camel figurine(made in Japan) | 春夏秋冬（しき）アンティークス powered by BASE
動物フィギュア 1/220 ラクダ 3頭 テラリウムなどに最適 樹脂・レジン ...
http://narcologia.ru/goods/ambassador748106.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/enquire651289.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/Stanford466473.html
革製 ラクダ像 オブジェ 人形 動物 3体セット-eastgate.mk
革製 ラクダ像 オブジェ 人形 動物 3体セット-eastgate.mk
革製 ラクダ像 オブジェ 人形 動物 3体セット-eastgate.mk
革製 ラクダ像 オブジェ 人形 動物 3体セット-eastgate.mk
革製 ラクダ像 オブジェ 人形 動物 3体セット-eastgate.mk
革製 ラクダ像 オブジェ 人形 動物 3体セット-eastgate.mk
革製 ラクダ像 オブジェ 人形 動物 3体セット-eastgate.mk
革製ラクダの置物 Leather camel figurine(made in Japan) | 春夏秋冬（しき）アンティークス powered by BASE
動物フィギュア 1/220 ラクダ 3頭 テラリウムなどに最適 樹脂・レジン ...
動物フィギュア 1/220 ラクダ 3頭 テラリウムなどに最適 樹脂・レジン ...
TB526革張り ラクダの置物 14*19.7*5.6cm◇人形/オブジェ/インテリア ...
革製ラクダの置物 Leather camel figurine(made in Japan) | 春夏秋冬（しき）アンティークス powered by BASE
動物フィギュア 1/220 ラクダ 3頭 テラリウムなどに最適 樹脂・レジン ...