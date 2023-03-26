  • こだわり検索
Supreme / North Face Printed Pocket Tee
商品番号 C76960180299
商品名

Supreme / North Face Printed Pocket Tee
ブランド名 シュプリーム
特別価格 税込 5,040 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について

サイズ
数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

23ssSupreme/TheNorthFacePrintedPocketTeeシュプリームザノースフェイスプリンティドポケットTシャツサイズ：Lサイズカラー：WHite/白タグ付き。シュプリームのステッカーも１枚あります。素人寸法ですが、着丈/75身幅/63肩幅55cm。2回着用しております。中古品になりますので、ご理解のある方でお願い致します。神経質な方ご遠慮ください。自宅保管なのでご理解のある方のみでお願い致します。すり替え防止の為、返品はお受けいたしません。何かあればコメントお願いいたします。
