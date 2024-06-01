  • こだわり検索
【Polartec】NewEra NY Yankees - Hat Club
【Polartec】NewEra NY Yankees - Hat Club
ブランド名 ニューエラ
特別価格 税込 5,120 円
--NEWERA59FIFTYNewYorkYankees-PolartecSize73/8--HatClubにて購入したポーラテックボディのヤンキースのベースボールキャップ恐らく日本正規流通はなかった商品かと思います。※ベーシックなブラックボディ、ツバ裏グレーの定番カラーポーラテックアイテムによくあるイヤーフラップがない為、使いやすいデザイン。------■サイズ：73/8(58.7cm)■色：ボディ-黒/ツバ裏-灰/エンブレム-白■Polartecのピスネーム付■新品未使用-------※HatClubのORANGECRUSHピンズも付属#newera#59fifty#newyork#yankees#polartec#ニューヨーク#ヤンキース#ポーラテックカラー···ブラック形···ベースボール
