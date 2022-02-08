激レア！the shadow of the official art works

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
2003年に999部限定で発売された藤原ヒロシの作品集「theshadowoftheofficialartworks」です。激レアなpromo版を藤原ヒロシ氏ご本人から頂いた貴重な商品です。外箱にはいくらかの擦り傷、当たり傷が見られるのですが、それ程気になるものでは無いと思います。本自体は、箱への収納時に付いた擦り傷が表紙と裏表紙にいくらか見られますが、ヤケや色褪せはありません。製本があまりよくないのか、良い紙を使っている為なのか冒頭何ページかが外れております。ご了承下さい。※限定シリアルナンバー入りです。goodenoughfragment
