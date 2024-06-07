  • こだわり検索
Snow Man LIVE TOUR 2022 Labo Blu-ray 通常盤
SnowManの2度目の全国アリーナツアー「SnowManLIVETOUR2022Labo.」Blu-ray通常盤　初回仕様/特典【スリーブケース＋フォトブック52P付き】発売元：MENTRECORDING初回盤/ワンピースBOX+デジパック仕様新品未開封！！コメントなしの即購入大歓迎です◯◇通常盤収録内容※DVD、Blu-rayの収録内容は共通＜LIVE本編＞OpeningブラザービートREFRESHGrandeurWonderful!×Surprise!SnowWorldJUICYミッドナイト・トレンディ君の彼氏になりたい。僕の彼女になってよ。僕に大切にされてね。ToxicGirlHYPNOSISBOOMBOOMLIGHTBrandNewSmileファンターナモーレHELLOHELLOMCHappyBirthdayThisisLOVEボクとキミとSecretTouchキッタキッテナイColormelive…ガラライキュ！MySweetGirlTicTacToeCrazyF-R-E-S-HBeatMovin’upーEncore-ナミダの海を越えて行けオレンジkissD.D.＜特典映像＞・マルチアングル映像（ミッドナイト・トレンディ/HYPNOSIS/ガラライキュ！/Colormelive…/Movin’up）・LIVEビジュアルコメンタリー（メンバーセレクト曲）・10月1日ツアー初日ダイジェスト映像・12月22日ツアー最終日ダイジェスト映像SnowManLIVETOUR2022LaboBlu-ray通常盤
