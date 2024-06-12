  • こだわり検索
FRANK STELLA フランク・ステラ作品集
FRANK STELLA フランク・ステラ作品集
あくまで中古品ですので神経質な方のご購入はご遠慮ください。状態は写真でご確認ください。他にもアート・デザイン関連の書籍を多数出品しております。まとめ買いのご相談も承りますのでコメント欄でおしらせください。以下内容です。「FrankStella(PhaidonContemporaryArtistsSeries)」AndriannaCampbell(著),KateNesin(著),LucasBlalock(著)出版社PHAIDON刊行年2018ページ数160pサイズ25.4x1.59x29.21cm英語#FrankStella#フランク・ステラ
