blurhms POSTPUNK Print Tee BIG ホワイト　サイズ4
商品番号 F66224828521
商品名

blurhms POSTPUNK Print Tee BIG ホワイト　サイズ4
ブランド名 ブラームス
特別価格 税込 4,515 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について

サイズ
数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

カラー：ホワイトサイズ:4着丈70.5身幅67.5肩幅53.5袖丈26.5【素材】本体:コットン100%リブ部分:コットン100%【原産国】日本blurhmsROOTSTOCの23SSのプリントTシャツ、POSTPUNKPrintTeeBIGになります着心地、丁寧さ、程よいリラックス感と使いやすさがコンセプト。上質な原料から造られる心地良い生地と、日本の職人・技術者による繊細で卓越した縫製・加工を背景に遊び心と、”ひねり”のあるアイテムを展開。ブラームスというブランド名は“blur”と“hmm…”を組み合わせた造語。考えぬくことで良い物事が造られることを意味しています。nonnative/auralee/allege/filmelange/flistfia/unused/teatora/KIJIMATAKAYUKI/orcival/ts(s)/kolor/kolorbeacon/hobo/yaeca/avontade/UNUSED/URU/Graphpaper/SUNSEA/COMOLI/arts\u0026crafts/beams/BEAMSPLUS/comoli/コモリ/オーラリーブラームスneedles
