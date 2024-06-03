  • こだわり検索
レインステック 約75cm
商品名

レインステック 約75cm
ブランド名 Yswirl
商品詳細

黒色の珍しいレインステックです。チリ産に成ります。約75cm世界的にもほとんど見る事はありません。音色はザーーーという感じです。輸入元の話では、今後チリ産、ペルー産の普通のレインステックが入ることはないらしいです。新型コロナの影響で生産工場がほとんどダメになったそうです。相当に貴重品です。新品・未使用　最後の一本。
レインステック 約75cm

