- リーバイス ジャケット Mサイズ
商品詳細
【値下げ不可】希望小売価格は36000円です。販売価格は27720円タグのサイズはSですがジャパンサイズでMです。着たらサイズ合わないので出品します。ご質問はお気軽にどうぞ。よろしくお願い致します。カラー···ベージュ検索タグリーバイスLEEラングラーウエアハウスフルカウントドゥニームジェラードフェローズセコハンリアルマッコイズフリーホイーラーズ
