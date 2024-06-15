  • こだわり検索
EU VINTAGE BLK SHERR BLOUSE w/EMBROIDERY
商品番号 X35081512351
商品名

EU VINTAGE BLK SHERR BLOUSE w/EMBROIDERY
ブランド名 ヴィンテージ
特別価格 税込 1,824 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について

ユーロヴィンテージ/1970年代のヴィンテージブラウスです。ブラックシアー素材に赤のステッチと花刺繍が映えるシックでスパイシーなフォークロアスタイル。スッキリとしたポイント配置の刺繍×黒ベースは大人の女性の70’sスタイルにもおススめです。2枚目の画像は70’sチャンピオンのTEEシャツに重ねたコーディネート例です。透け感を活かしたレイヤードコーデやキャミワンピースやブラトップに重ねるレディライクなヒッピースタイルにも◎ボタンやファスナーのないゆったりサイズのプルオーバー仕様。着用時はほとんど目立たない多少の引き攣れが見られますがホールや汚れと言ったダメージや目立つ着用感はなく、ヴィンテージアイテムとしては綺麗な印象のVERYGOODコンディションです◎中にニットを仕込むと冬も着れるので通年イロイロなコーディネートをお楽しみ頂けると思います。197070年代70s70’sフォークロアヒッピー刺繍ブラウスシアーブラウスシースルーブラウスヴィンテージブラウスヨーロッパ古着ユーロヴィンテージヴィンテージランジェリーVINTAGE等のテイストがお好きな方にもおススめです。＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊●原産国:EU(具体的な国は不明ですがEUヴィンテージで間違いないです。)●年代:1970年代●素材:POLYESTER100%●サイズ表記44※トルソーは日本女性で9号なので参考になさって下さい。ゆったりとした着用感もおススめなのでおおよそS-Lの方に。★実寸(最大部・およそ)肩幅42cm、身幅51cm、着丈70cm、袖丈37cm
