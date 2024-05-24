  • こだわり検索
sacai × Nike Blazer Low \
sacai × Nike Blazer Low \"White Patent
sacai×NikeBlazerLow\"WhitePatentLeather\"サカイ×ナイキブレーザーロー\"ホワイトパテントレザー\"サイズ　28.5cmメインカラー···ホワイトスニーカー型···ローカット(Low)何度か履きましたが履くことがなくなったため出品いたします。大切に履いてたので比較的綺麗かとは思います。箱、変え紐付いてます。中古品ですのでクレーム•返品は受け付けません。ご理解のある方のみお願いします。
